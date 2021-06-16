Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Thief steals Qatar consul general’s car, crashes in NYC

The thief was taken into custody with charges pending, according to cops.

By Tina Moore | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A vehicle registered to the consul general of Qatar was stolen in Manhattan Wednesday by a thief who then crashed into several vehicles and an outdoor eatery before he was arrested, police said.

The vehicle was parked with the keys inside when it was stolen from East 51st Street and First Avenue around 10 a.m., cops said. 

AOC ENDORSES PROGRESSIVE MAYA WILEY IN NEW YORK CITY MAYORAL CONTEST

The thief sped east on East 51st, striking 10 other vehicles and a restaurant’s outside eating area before coming to a stop.

The National flag of Qatar.

The National flag of Qatar. (iStock)

The thief was taken into custody with charges pending, according to cops. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries.

The vehicle was registered to the consul general of the State of Qatar.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The car’s driver had been washing it when it was stolen, according to cops.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.

Your Money