Thief robs Pennsylvania gun shop, leaves behind homemade bomb

A thief fled a Pennsylvania gun shop after stealing firearms and leaving a homemade bomb.

It happened Wednesday at the Pickerel Inn near Dingmans Ferry.

Six guns were stolen in the robbery, Pennsylvania State Police said, according to WNEP-TV.

The thief was wearing a black mask and a camo tactical vest, and threatened the owners of the shop with a gun when they tried to stop him, according to the station.

Troopers said the bomb the man left behind was made of shotgun shells and BBs strapped to a butane canister, according to the station.

His getaway vehicle was a white pickup.

"Unbelievable. Unheard of,” Mark Woll, who owns a cabin nearby, told the station.

“Never would have thought anything like this would happen up here,” he said.