‘The Watcher’ home finally sells after five years of creepy letters

The New Jersey home terrorized for years by creepy, sinister letters from a stalker has been sold.

The creeped-out owners, who never moved into the tony Westfield property known as “The Watcher” house, sold the six-bedroom Dutch colonial for $959,360 last month, Bloomberg reported.

Derek and Maria Broaddus purchased their dream house for $1.4 million in June 2014 — but they were chased away before they could move in, due to a nightmarish letter from a writer who goes by “The Watcher.”

The couple, who have young children, believe the stalker had a “mentally disturbed fixation” on the home. In the missives, The Watcher claims to be the rightful owner of the home and hints he’ll be keeping tabs on the “young blood” that’s taken up residence in the abode.

“Why are you here? I will find out,” one letter says. “Who has the bedrooms facing the street? I’ll know as soon as you move in.”

The couple’s eerie ordeal gained notoriety in June 2015 when they sued the home’s former owners.

The lawsuit — which claimed the previous occupants didn’t disclose earlier correspondence from “The Watcher” — was later dismissed. The former resident counter-sued, alleging they were defamed.

Westfield police and the Union County prosecutor’s office have sought out The Watcher, but no one has ever been charged in the case.

