Suspect in deadly Florida FBI shooting: What to know about David Lee Huber

David Lee Huber, 55, is the alleged gunman in a shooting that left two FBI agents dead and three more wounded early Tuesday morning when law enforcement officials attempted to serve him a warrant in a crimes against children case, an FBI official confirmed to Fox News Wednesday.

Huber, who resided at a Water Terrace apartment in Sunrise, Fla., has not had many brushes with the law.

He was cited for an improper U-turn in 2016 while driving a 2013 Hyundai. Before that, he was cited for speeding in 2001 while driving a 1997 Honda. Both traffic violations occurred in South Florida.

Huber got divorced in 2016, according to records, at which point he entered a joint parenting agreement with his ex-wife. It is unclear how many children he has.

His ex-wife could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

He was a computer consulting professional at one point, opening a business called "Computer Troubleshooters" in May 2004, according to corporate transparency database Open Corporate. The address for the business was listed in Pembroke Pines, about 13 miles south of the Sunrise residence where the shooting took place Tuesday.

Huber was also briefly a pilot, as he registered with the Federal Aviation Administration to fly commercial aircraft in May 1994.

He has no detectable social media presence.

A law enforcement official told Fox News that Huber monitored law enforcement officials as they approached his home around 6:00 a.m. ET Tuesday, then open fire on them through an unopened door.

FBI Special Agents Daniel Alfin, 36, and Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were killed. Two other FBI agents were shot and transported to a local hospital, one of who was released Wednesday. Another FBI agent was hit with gunfire but had his injuries treated at the scene.

After the initial gun battle, Huber barricaded himself in his apartment before killing himself two hours later, CBS Miami reports.

The warrant was described by the FBI as "a court-ordered federal search warrant for a violent crimes against children investigation," and both Schwartzenberger and Alfin specialized in crimes against children.

Fox News' Jordan Early and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.