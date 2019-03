The Latest: Video sought of cop's lawyer's office shooting

The Latest on the homicide trial of a white Pennsylvania police officer in the shooting of an unarmed black 17-year-old (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Police say someone fired about five to eight shots at the office of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld's attorney after Rosfeld was acquitted of homicide for shooting an unarmed teenager.

Authorities say they're canvassing security cameras for footage.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said Saturday no one was inside the building that houses the office of attorney Patrick Thomassey when shots were fired the night before.

Rosfeld, who is white, was acquitted of all charges Friday in the June shooting of Antwon Rose II, a black 17-year-old high school student.

Cole said officers had been keeping an eye on the office after the verdict, but the shooting occurred while they were called away on another matter.

The chief says a vehicle was involved but they don't have a description yet.

___

10 a.m.

Gunshots were fired into the law office of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld's attorney, hours after Rosfeld was acquitted of shooting an unarmed black teenager last year.

Lawyer Patrick Thomassey tells WTAE-TV on Saturday he was called after midnight about shots fired into the Monroeville building.

Thomassey tells the station he wasn't hurt and found three to four bullet holes.

A jury cleared Rosfeld of criminal homicide charges Friday after Rosfeld testified about shooting to death 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

Rose ran from a vehicle Rosfeld had pulled over while investigating a drive-by shooting.

Protesters marched through parts of Pittsburgh after the verdict, but the mayor's office says they have no reports of arrests or property damage. No protests were seen yet Saturday morning.

___

1:15 a.m.

The family of an unarmed black teenager fatally shot by a white police officer is expressing anger and sadness over a jury's decision to acquit.

Pittsburgh is bracing for protests a day after the verdict.

Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with homicide for shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose II last June. Rosfeld walked out of the courtroom a free man Friday after jurors rejected a prosecutor's argument that he acted as Rose's "judge, jury and executioner."

The verdict leaves Rose's family to pursue the federal civil rights lawsuit they filed last August against Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh. That's a small municipality about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from downtown Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld says he thought Rose or another suspect had a gun pointed at him.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Rubinkam in northeastern Pennsylvania contributed to this story.