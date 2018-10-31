The Latest: Several hundred gather for Feinberg funeral

The Latest on the funerals of the victims of the massacre at the synagogue in Pittsburgh (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Several hundred people have gathered in the main sanctuary at Congregation Beth Shalom in Pittsburgh for the 10 a.m. services for Joyce Fienberg, the first of the second day of funerals from the synagogue massacre.

Services for Mel Wax and Irving Younger are also scheduled for Wednesday.

They are among the 11 people who were killed by a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

___

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and his wife, Melania, "were treated very nicely" Tuesday in Pittsburgh, where they were paying their respects days after the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Trump tweets: "The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad and solemn day. We were treaty so warmly."

He adds: "Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away."

A small group of protesters was within earshot of Trump as he visited a memorial outside of the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were killed Saturday, and hundreds more were kept blocks away by police.

The demonstrators chanted "words matter" and "Trump, go home!" amid charges from some that the president has at times been slow to condemn extremists. Some community leaders had asked Trump not to make the trip.

___

3 a.m.

As thousands in Pittsburgh's Jewish community began burying their dead President Donald Trump encountered hundreds of protesters when he arrived to pay his respects.

Funerals were held Tuesday for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein and Cecil and David Rosenthal who were among 11 people killed in the shooting rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday. Thousands of mourners jammed a synagogue, a Jewish community center and a third, undisclosed site for the first in a weeklong series of funerals for victims of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Funerals for the other victims have been scheduled through Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, arrived to shouting, chanting protesters with signs such as "It's your fault" and "Words matter," a reference to allegations his bellicose language has emboldened bigots.