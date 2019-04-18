The Latest: Officer's partner explains why he didn't shoot

The Latest on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman who had called 911 (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The partner of a former Minneapolis cop charged in the shooting death of an unarmed woman is explaining why he didn't shoot when the woman approached the officers' squad car.

Matthew Harrity testified Thursday at the trial of Mohamed Noor, who faces murder and manslaughter charges in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot the dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia minutes after she summoned officers with a 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Harrity was driving their squad car. He described hearing a thump on the vehicle that startled him and being aware of a presence on his left. He testified he was still trying to make sense of the situation when Noor shot Damond.

Pressed by prosecutor Amy Sweasy, Harrity said his training was not to shoot without knowing what a target was and analyzing the threat. He said he had not yet made that analysis.

4:55 p.m.

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed woman says he "loved" working with the accused former officer and felt he always had his back.

Matthew Harrity is a key witness in Mohamed Noor's trial in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Noor shot and killed the dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia when she approached the officers' car just minutes after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Harrity said he feared for his life after hearing a thump on the officers' car that made him think of an ambush. Both officers pulled their guns but only Noor fired.

Harrity cried at points during his testimony and said that he and Noor had worked well together. He said, "I loved working with Officer Noor."

4:40 p.m.

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman is explaining why he didn't tell other officers at the scene about a thump on the officers' squad car he says he heard right before the shooting.

Officer Matthew Harrity is a key witness at the murder and manslaughter trial of Mohamed Noor. Noor fired a single shot in July 2017 that killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond, when she approached the officers' squad car minutes after calling 911 to report a possible rape behind her home.

Harrity testified Thursday that he feared an ambush after hearing the thump. In explaining why he didn't mention the thump in the aftermath of the shooting, Harrity said he was required to give only a brief public safety statement at the scene.

Harrity says he knew from training that he would be giving a full statement in days to come.

Ruszczyk Damond was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia and her death sparked anger in both countries. Noor was fired from the Minneapolis police force after being charged in her death.

12:50 p.m.

The partner of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman says he was startled by a thump on the officers' squad car and feared a possible ambush.

Officer Matthew Harrity is a key witness at the trial of Mohamed Noor. Noor killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond with a single shot as she approached the officers' squad car in July 2017. Damond was a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

Defense attorneys have said Noor was reacting to a noise and feared an ambush when he fired his weapon.

Harrity was driving the police SUV. In his testimony Thursday, he described a glimpse of something to his left, then hearing something hitting the car and "some sort of murmur."

He said he immediately drew his gun. Harrity said that's when Noor fired.

11:27 a.m.

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape near her home is describing the moments before the shooting.

Officer Matthew Harrity is a critical witness in the trial of Mohamed Noor. Noor killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond with a single shot as she approached the officers' squad car in July 2017.

Harrity testified Thursday that he and Noor were rolling down the alley behind Damond's house searching for anything related to the 911 call of a woman in trouble. Harrity testified he had pulled the hood off his gun's holster in case he needed to draw it.

Asked why, Harrity said he considers every call a threat until it's not.

His testimony is continuing.