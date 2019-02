The Latest: Mother, daughter claim 1 victim aided killings

The Latest on a mother and daughter charged in the deaths of five relatives in suburban Philadelphia (all times local):

A mother and daughter charged with homicide in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, have told police that one of the victims helped with the killings.

Police in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, say Shana Decree and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique Decree, were found in the apartment Monday acting disoriented. They were taken to the hospital where they were treated and interviewed by police.

An affidavit describing the charges says both women changed their stories while talking to police. It says they first described one to three unknown men committing the killings, before telling police they had killed several of the family members.

The documents say Shana Decree told police that everyone "wanted to die." The women claimed 42-year-old Jamilla Campbell killed at least one of the children before she herself was choked to death.

Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman charged along with her teenage daughter in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, has been arraigned on murder charges.

The bodies were found Monday inside an apartment in suburban Philadelphia.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says 45-year-old Shana S. Decree and 19-year-old Dominique Decree are charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy.

Shana Decree was arraigned early Tuesday, while her daughter was expected to make her initial court appearance later in the day. The teen remains hospitalized.

It wasn't clear if either woman has retained an attorney.

The victims include Shana Decree's two other children, ages 13 and 25; her 45-year-old sister; and the sister's 9-year-old twin daughters.