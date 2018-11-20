The Latest: Gunman in hospital shooting had prior complaint

The Latest on the fatal shootings at a Chicago hospital (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Police say a woman sought a protection order four years ago against the man who fatally shot a doctor, a police officer and another worker at a Chicago hospital.

Investigators say the suspected gunman, 32-year-old Juan Lopez, also died following the shooting Monday at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side, but it's unclear if he shot himself or was fatally shot by police.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says a woman complained in 2014 that Lopez was incessantly texting her and refused to stop. Guglielmi says the woman sought an order of protection from a judge, but it's unclear whether she was granted such an order. Lopez was not criminally charged.

Guglielmi also says Lopez had a permit to possess a concealed firearm, but it's unclear if officials knew about the 2014 complaint when the permit was granted. He says Lopez had legally purchased four guns in the last five years.

Guglielmi says Lopez and the doctor he killed, Tamara O'Neal, had been in a relationship.

7:25 a.m.

Chicago police have identified the gunman who killed three people at a hospital as 32-year-old Juan Lopez.

Lopez also died. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says it's unclear whether Lopez killed himself or was fatally shot by officers Monday at Mercy Hospital. He says it was a "disturbing crime scene."

The victims were Dr. Tamara O'Neal, pharmacy resident Dayna Less and Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic dispute between Lopez and O'Neal, who knew each other.

Guglielmi says Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."

12:52 a.m.

An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.

Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.

The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O'Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.