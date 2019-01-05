The Latest: Funeral held in California for slain officer

The Latest on the funeral for slain California police officer (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A moment of silence, followed by Scottish bagpipes playing "Amazing Grace," marked the beginning of funeral services Saturday for a slain police officer in central California.

Cpl. Ronil (row-neel) Singh was shot and killed in the early hours after Christmas during a traffic stop in the small town of Newman. Authorities say the suspect was in the country illegally. He has been charged with murder in the case.

Singh, who emigrated from his native Fiji to pursue a career in law enforcement, joined the 12-member Newman police force seven years ago.

The town's police chief, Randy Richardson, said Singh worked his way up to become a police officer. The tearful chief told mourners Singh had immense pride in America and the opportunities given to him.

8:15 p.m.

Funeral services will be held in central California Saturday for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the police officer who authorities say was shot to death by a man in the country illegally.

Singh was killed in the early hours after Christmas when he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

An intense, dayslong manhunt led to the arrest of a man who authorities said was preparing to flee to Mexico. Gustavo Perez Arriaga has been charged with murder and seven others arrested on suspicion of helping him evade authorities.

The case has rekindled a debate over California's sanctuary law that limits cooperation by local authorities with federal immigration authorities. President Donald Trump has cited Singh's killing to call for tougher border security amid a fight with congressional Democrats over a partial government shutdown.