The Latest: Chief: Minnesota body apparently 2-year-old girl

The Latest on discovery of body in Minnesota believed to be missing 2-year-old girl whose mother was killed in Milwaukee (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales says a body found along a southern Minnesota highway is believed to be that of a missing 2-year-old girl whose father is accused of killing her mother in Milwaukee.

Morales told reporters Saturday that an off-duty public works employee saw something along Highway 218 north of Austin, Minnesota, as he was driving home Friday night. The chief says a child's body was found inside a blanket off the shoulder of the highway.

Morales says the body is believed to be that of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. He says an autopsy has not been conducted yet, but authorities believe the girl "had been there for quite some time."

The girl's father, Dariaz Higgins, is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding one of her friends Monday. Police arrested him Wednesday and say Higgins had been Robinson's pimp. Robinson had recently been living in Las Vegas.

___

10:05 a.m.

