The Latest: Accidentally shot boy's mother: 'Love your kids'

The Latest on a 9-year-old who was accidentally killed (all times local):

2 p.m.

The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed says to show your children love "because you never know what will happen."

Markia (mark-EE-uh) Thomas of Marrero describes son Marquis (mar-KEES) as loving basketball and riding his hoverboard. She spoke briefly to reporters outside her one-story brick house Thursday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto told reporters earlier that the child had found his 18-year-old cousin's gun, which went off accidentally while the teen was trying to take it away Wednesday night.

Lopinto says Kamone (kay-MOHN) Thomas of Marrero has been arrested on charges of negligent homicide, possessing marijuana and obstructing justice, because Thomas said he threw the gun into a canal.

___

11:40 a.m.

Authorities in Louisiana say a 9-year-old boy has been accidentally shot in the head and killed when an 18-year-old cousin tried to get a gun away from him.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference that 18-year-old Kamone (kay-MOHN) Thomas of Marrero was arrested Wednesday night on charges of negligent homicide, obstructing justice and possessing marijuana.

Lopinto says the obstruction charge was filed because Thomas told deputies he had panicked and had thrown the gun into a canal. The sheriff would not identify the boy, saying he doesn't know whether all relatives have been notified.