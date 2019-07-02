'The Bean' in Chicago's Millennium Park vandalized with gang graffiti, 7 arrested

Seven people were arrested after an iconic Chicago tourist destination was defaced with gang graffiti as part of a vandalization spree early Tuesday, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department told FOX32 the incident happened around midnight when vandals tagged several locations in Millenium and Maggie Daley Parks, which are both located downtown.

A person spotted the group entering the parks and called the police when they realized what was going on, officials told FOX32.

One of the locations vandalized by the group included the iconic sculpture "Cloud Gate" -- known otherwise as "The Bean."

The sculpture could be seen with the words "35th Crew" painted in white across its surface. Officials told WLS-TV the writings were gang graffiti.

"It's really impressive, it's the first time I wanted to do in Chicago," a tourist told FOX32 while making an early-morning visit to the sculpture. "We wanted to get here when no one was there. It's a shame."

Besides targeting "The Bean," vandals also defaced several park benches, trash cans, and the Cancer Survivor Wall. Police said seven people were arrested in connection to the vandalism, and charges are pending.

The city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events told the Chicago Sun-Times the act was "reprehensible" and crews were in the process of removing the graffiti.

"The Bean" is the work of sculptor Anish Kapoor and has been a fixture in the park since it debuted in 2006. The sculpture stands 33 feet high, 42 feet high and weighs 110 tons.

"Inspired by liquid mercury, it is one of the world’s largest permanent outdoor art installations," according to the Millenium Park Foundation. "Its stainless-steel surface highly reflects the activity and lights of the park and surrounding city skyline, inviting visitors to touch and interact with its mirror-like surface and see their image reflected from a variety of perspectives."

The sculpture is made from 168 steel plates that were "pieced together like a puzzle and welded shut."