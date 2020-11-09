Florida food bank sets goal to hand out 9,000 turkeys by Thanksgiving

With the holiday season approaching and plenty of need as the coronavirus pandemic lingers, a food bank in Florida is hoping to be able to provide thousands of families with a proper Thanksgiving meal.

The All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota has set a goal to hand out 9,000 turkeys to families in need in time for Thanksgiving.

"The holidays are almost here, and though our gatherings may look different this year, most of us will still get to share a special meal with friends and family," the group said in an announcement. "But with the financial impact of the pandemic continuing to be felt, so many families can’t afford the simple joy of a holiday meal — or any food at all."

The group kicked off its efforts on Saturday, with volunteers handing out frozen turkeys and "all the fixings" that are necessary for a proper Thanksgiving meal.

“We were handing out 500 turkeys today. We had sent for more,” All Faith’s Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank told FOX13. “So many of our neighbors were unemployed and still are unemployed because of the pandemic.”

Hundreds lined up in cars for meals, including at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, one of the food bank’s many distribution sites.

“They gave me a turkey, they gave me some side dishes, and it looks like some stuffing, along with a bouquet of roses,” Sarasota-area resident Scotty Pierce told FOX13.

Pierce was first in line Saturday at the distribution site, where over 700 turkeys were handed out.

“Because of the pandemic, my hours were cut at my business and just spreading the money as thin as I can spread it,” he told FOX13.

The food bank is holding additional drives in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

“This helps out a lot, ensuring that we put on a good thanksgiving for my family at home,” Pierce told FOX13.

In addition to the goal of handing out 9,000 turkeys by Thanksgiving, the food bank also plans to serve 4 million meals to families in need over the holiday season.

