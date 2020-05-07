Texas woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he allegedly breaks into her home: reports

A Texas woman reportedly shot her ex-boyfriend Wednesday evening after he allegedly broke into her San Antonio home.

The woman told San Antonio police she hid in the bathroom when she heard noises before grabbing her shotgun and opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured, WOAI-TV in San Antonio reported.

She was alone at the time of the break-in.

The man had no pulse when police arrived, WAOI reported. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach.

The woman recently broke up with the man and had changed the locks to her home, police said according to KSAT-TV. He had been allegedly harassing her all day.

She isn't expected to face charges.