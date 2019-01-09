Texas woman lied about violent kidnapping in revenge plot against father of her child, police say

A Texas woman who claimed she was dragged by her hair into a vehicle and kidnapped has admitted she fabricated the story to seek revenge, police said.

Sierra Marie Quintanilla, 23, turned herself in to police Saturday after authorities determined she filed a false police report of an alleged kidnapping undertaken by the father of her child, KWTX reported.

Quintanilla ran into a convenience store on Dec. 14 and said two men were trying to kidnap her. She later told police two men drove up to her at a parking lot and shoved her into a car.

SECOND MAN CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER OF JAZMINE BARNES, 7

“The child's father exited the vehicle and began assaulting the female before dragging her into the vehicle by her hair,” Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said at the time of the incident. “Once in the vehicle, the victim was threatened with a gun and the assault continued.”

Quintanilla initially claimed she was able to jump out of the vehicle and run to a store to get help.

At the time, officers issued an alert to a region of Texas and stopped at least one vehicle in pursuit of the alleged kidnappers.

But Quintanilla later recanted, telling police she made up the scheme for revenge, KWTX reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was charged with making a false police report.