Texas woman disappears at Big Bend National Park after not showing up to campground

A Houston woman has been missing for more than a week after she did not show up for her reservation at a Big Bend National Park campground in southwest Texas on Nov. 9.

Christy Perry, 25, rented a vehicle in Midland on Nov. 8 and parked the car at the Lost Mine Trailhead on Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The campground reported Perry as a no-show.

She has not been located since parking her rental car last week, and NPS said in a Thursday press release that a search is underway for the missing woman.

NPS issued an alert Thursday stating that the Lost Mine Trail is closed because of their search for the missing hiker.

Perry is described as a Korean woman standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds, NPS said.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen Perry along the Lost Mine Trail between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 to contact the NPS TipLine at 1-888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or submit tips online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

"Information from other day hikers and backpackers is often extremely valuable," NPS said.

Big Bend boasts 800,000 acres of desert and grassland, the Rio Grande and the Chisos Mountains in the Chihuahuan Desert. It is considered a very remote area but one of the most diverse deserts in the Western Hemisphere, according to NPS.