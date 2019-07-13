Texas woman lived with mother’s skeletal remains for 3 years

A Texas woman who worked as a police dispatcher lived in a home with her mother's remains left on the floor for the past three years, authorities said.

Jacqueline Crayton, 71, died in a fall inside the home in Seguin that she shared with her daughter and granddaughter, a disabled 15-year-old girl, according to news reports.

“They were in a bedroom on the floor in plain view,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols told reporters Thursday, referring to the remains.

NEW MEXICO PARENTS CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE AFTER MISSING APPOINTMENTS FOR BABY WHO HAD LIVER TRANSPLANT: REPORT

Police found Crayton’s skeletal remains Sunday after going to the house on a child abuse complaint called in by the 15-year-old, Nichols said.

According to Fox 7 Austin, police said Jacqueline Crayton could have survived if her daughter had attended to her injuries.

The daughter, Delissa Crayton, 47, was arrested on a felony charge of injury to a child, police said.

The chief told reporters that Delissa Crayton worked as a dispatcher for the Seguin Police Department until she quit in 2014.

CHINESE BILLIONAIRE WANG ZHENHUA ARRESTED OVER CHILD MOLESTATION ALLEGATIONS

Fox San Antonio reported that Jacqueline Crayton worked as a secretary and a teacher's aide for the Seguin school district for 35 years. She retired in 2000.

Nichols said the dead woman was well-known and respected in Seguin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Family members have taken in the 15-year-old, he said.