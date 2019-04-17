Expand / Collapse search
Texas woman arrested, charged with capital murder after baby found dead in flower pot: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A Texas woman was arrested after her newborn child was found buried in a flowerpot in a cemetery, officials said.

Jazmin Lopez, 18, identified herself as the mother of the baby, who was found by a caretaker at Perry Cemetery on March 11, Fox station KDFW reported.

The caretaker "emptied what he knew to be an out of place flowerpot and discovered the body of a deceased infant beneath the pot's soil," the Carrollton Police Department previously revealed in a news release.

Authorities said the baby "was a girl, 34 weeks to full term, and weighed just under six pounds."

Jazmin Lopez, 18, was reportedly arrested after she identified herself as the mother of a baby who was found dead in a flowerpot in March. 

Lopez allegedly first told investigators that she gave birth to the baby, who was not breathing or moving, while at home alone, the news station reported, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police said that after they found a photo of a seemingly alive baby on her phone, the woman allegedly changed her story, claiming she gave birth in the bathroom with family members home.

“Jazmin demonstrated that she took her shirt off and wrapped the baby up. Jazmin said the baby was moving and gasping for air," the affidavit reportedly stated. "Jazmin said she knew the baby was about to cry so she covered her mouth."

Lopez told authorities she "took the shirt and covered the baby’s face and then held the baby against her body for one to two minutes," before allegedly putting the body in a basket of blankets.

When her friend arrived, she said she put the baby in a backpack and went to buy a flower pot. Lopez allegedly claimed she put the body in the flower pot, then placed dirt and flowers on top.

Investigators reportedly don't believe Lopez's claim that she covered the baby to keep her quiet, considering she had allegedly conducted a search history about abortion.

Lopez was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with capital murder. As of Wednesday, she was reportedly being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

