Texas woman accused of setting deadly fire was previously charged with another murder

A Texas woman accused of setting a man on fire and killing him remains at large, police said, and it's not the first time she's been accused of a deadly crime.

Emma Presler, 19, is charged with murder by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Houston Police said Monday.

Officers responded to a home at 2046 Aspen Glade Drive around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6 regarding an apparent arson.

A female suspect had poured an unknown substance on a 33-year-old Devin Graham and lit him on fire, police said. Another female at the house, 26-year-old Karissa Lindros, was also burned.

Witnesses told police they saw a four-door sedan fleeing the area after the incident. They described the suspect as a white female, 25 to 30 years old. Investigators identified Presler and charged her as the suspect in the incident.

Graham and Lindros were transported by helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition. Graham was later pronounced deceased, police said.

Presler was charged in another murder last year, FOX 26 reported. Sierra Rhodd, 20, died after her home was riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting. A judge later ruled that there wasn't sufficient evidence to convict Presler.

Anyone with information on Presler's whereabouts is urged to call HPD Major Assault & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.