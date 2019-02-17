Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Texas woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into police vehicle

By Fox 4 | Fox News
Brianna Noel James was arrested after the crash in Irving, Texas.

An Irving, Texas, police officer was injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 1:30 a.m.

Officers were working a hit-and-run wreck and were blocking the left lane while a tow truck was loading one of the vehicles involved.

The crash unfolded early Sunday morning.

One of the officers was sitting in a squad car when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the police vehicle.

The officer inside the police vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The officer only received minor injuries.

The suspect's injuries were not serious.

Brianna Noel James was arrested for DWI following the crash. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but her injuries were not serious.

This story originally appeared on Fox 4.