©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas woman charged with murder after husband, 82, shot multiple times

Authorities say Dena confessed to killing her husband

By Emily Crane | New York Post
A Texas woman allegedly murdered her 82-year-old husband after shooting him multiple times.

Dena Katharine Harris Storch, 69, was charged Saturday with killing her husband Lothar Storch in their Tilmon home, just south of Austin, last week.

The 82-year-old died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Murder of 82-year-old Lothar Starch which occurred on September 1st, 2021 in the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area.

Detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Murder of 82-year-old Lothar Starch which occurred on September 1st, 2021 in the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Dena confessed to killing her husband.

A motive wasn’t immediately known.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal what Dena told them regarding the killing or what happened before the shooting.

"There is no evidence of additional actors involved in this homicide," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The 69-year-old remains in jail.

This story first appeared in the New York Post

It wasn’t clear if Dena was trying to seek bail.

