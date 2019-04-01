Texas woman, 18, says she's the mother of baby whose body was found in cemetery flowerpot

The mother of a baby who was found buried inside a flowerpot at a Texas cemetery last month came forward to authorities after seeing news coverage of the story, officials said.

The unidentified 18-year-old woman identified herself as the mother of the baby, the Carrollton Police Department stated in a news release Monday.

ARKANSAS TEEN SHOOTS CLASSMATE INSIDE SCHOOL IN APPARENT 'PREMEDITATED ATTACK,' POLICE SAY

Her baby was found on March 11 by a caretaker at the Perry Cemetery in Carrollton, a city roughly 20 miles northwest of Dallas, police previously said.

The caretaker "emptied what he knew to be an out of place flowerpot and discovered the body of a deceased infant beneath the pot's soil," the news release said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the baby "was a girl, 34 weeks to full term, and weight just under six pounds."

The mother of the infant is cooperating with authorities, who said an investigation is ongoing.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.