Texas townhouse under construction collapses killing 1, injuring 5 others

A construction worker was killed and five others were injured Monday after a townhouse they were building collapsed in West Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told The Dallas Morning News that six people were inside the building about a mile west of downtown Dallas when it collapsed at around 4 p.m.

Officials said 20 to 30 people were working in and around the wood-frame structure when it collapsed, trapping the six workers.

Authorities told Fox News that the collapse happened around the time heavy rain and strong wind hit the area, though the precise cause remained under investigation. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts exceeding 60 mph and a rainfall rate of 4 inches per hour in the vicinity.

The five injured victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities were waiting to remove the body of the deceased victim until a structural engineer could be found.

