Coronavirus
Published

Texas temporarily extends expired driver’s licenses, ID cards during coronavirus outbreak

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
Texas residents have been given permission by officials to continue using expired driver's licenses and ID cards as the state remains under disaster declaration over the coronavirus, a published report Sunday said.

Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen posted on Twitter from the state Department of Public Safety saying the agency was given authority to extend expiring driver’s licenses and ID for the duration of Gov. Greg Abbott’s disaster declaration, the Dallas Morning News reported.

In the letter, the department said it will consider expired IDs valid if the expiration date is on or after March 13 for up to 60 days after the end of Abbott’s disaster declaration, the newspaper reported.

Texas officials announced Sunday night expired driver's licenses and IDs will be accepted as valid forms of ID during the coronavirus outbreak. (iStock)

“This extension applies to expiration date only,” the letter read. “A person who is not eligible to drive due to an active enforcement action (suspension, revocation or denial) may use the card for identification purposes only. DPS has notified law enforcement agencies and has asked for their understanding and cooperation in this matter."