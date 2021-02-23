Expand / Collapse search
Published

Texas to experience drier conditions, above-average high temperatures

Northwest will see active storm track over the next week

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National Forecast, Feb. 23Video

National Forecast, Feb. 23

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A much quieter weather pattern with warmer temperatures will be welcome news for many today.  

Texas will experience drier conditions and above-average highs after last week’s historic cold snow and ice wreaked havoc for millions over the Southern Plains. 

Expected high temperatures in Texas Tuesday. (Fox News)

Some snow will move across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and interior Northeast as a quick clipper system dives in tonight through Wednesday. 

The national forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 23. (Fox News)

The Northwest is the one area that will see an active storm track bringing deep moisture from the Pacific over the next week.   

Expected conditions in the Northwest this weekend. (Fox News)

Heavy rain, mountain snow, blowing snow and blizzard conditions will be possible for the Northern Rockies. 

