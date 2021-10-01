Texas teen claims he was sleeping when he allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death, court records say

A Texas teenager accused of stabbing his twin sister to death this week claims he was dreaming during the attack, according to documents read in court Thursday.

Benjamin Elliott, 17, has been charged with murder in the death of his sister, Meghan Elliott, 17. He told officers he awoke in her bedroom with a knife in her neck, FOX 26 of Houston reported.

When Elliott realized he wasn’t dreaming, the twin says he removed the knife, turned on the light, and applied pressure to the wound, the court documents stated. He later ran to his room to grab his phone and call 911.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked in Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Benjamin Elliott was performing CPR on Meghan Elliott in her bedroom when Harris County deputies arrived at the Katy, Texas, home at around 4:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said she was unresponsive and had suffered "several stab wounds to the neck."

Benjamin Elliott continued performing CPR until EMS personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Meghan Elliott dead, authorities said.

The siblings' parents were asleep inside the home when the stabbing occurred, the sheriff's office added.

Investigators also reviewed 911 records and learned that Elliott called in to say he stabbed his sister, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the stabbing and an investigation is ongoing. His bond was set at $100,000, FOX 26 reported.

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said investigators searched the home after obtaining a warrant, according to the Houston Chronicle. The weapon used in the attack was recovered, Gilliland added.

A neighbor, Robert Dawson, said he saw the twins use a bus on a daily basis and they appeared to get along fine.

"I was really shocked when this thing went down," Dawson told Houston's KTRK-TV. "I hope [the sleep walking] is true because it's bad enough they lose their daughter. If they lost their son to a long jail term, that would be just devastating."