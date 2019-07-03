Texas teen mows US flag into lawn to honor Army friend who died by suicide along US-Mexico border

A Texas teen is honoring his late friend who was in the Army with a touching, patriotic tribute.

Cameron James, 17, of Haslet, mowed an American flag in his lawn to honor his hometown friend who committed suicide while deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona, as Fox 4 reported.

Pfc. Kevin Christian, 21, who was a member of the Army’s 10th Mountain Division, was found dead by suicide on June 23.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pfc. Christian was a constant positive force on our team, always ready and willing to shoulder more than his share of the load. He will be sorely missed by the Warriors, but his contribution to our mission and the sacrifices he has made to our country will never be forgotten," Lt. Col. Dallas Cheatham, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment said in a statement to the news outlet.

Click for more from Fox 4.