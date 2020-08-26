Texas teachers could see double-digit raises under program to retain top performers

Thousands of teachers in Texas will receive raises over the next five years as part of the state’s plan to retain and reward high-performing educators.

More than two-dozen selected districts will get about $40 million as the result of 2019’s Teacher Incentive Allotment bill, according to the Texas Education Agency.

“This is a game changer for us as a rural community,” Matthew McHazlett, superintendent of the La Pryor Independent School District, said in a statement. “While a long process, it has been incredibly rewarding to see our teachers receive this recognition.”

TEACHERS TURN COVID-19 DESK SHIELDS INTO JEEPS: 'PLAYFUL, NOT IMPRISONED'

That recognition comes in the form of a “life-changing” raise of up to $30,000 a year, he said.

The program requires participating districts to implement systems that will rank teachers as “recognized,” “exemplary” or “master.”

Master-ranked teachers can generate an additional $12,000 to $32,000 in revenue for their districts – 90 percent of which must be paid into teacher salaries. Exemplary teachers carry an additional $6,000 to $18,000, and recognized teachers $3,000 to $9,000, according to authorities.

“It is huge for our kids to be in a classroom where the State of Texas has recognized a master teacher,” McHazlett said. “It makes everyone have more pride in themselves and it makes people feel good about our community.”

FLORIDA KICKS OFF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL DESPITE DOCTORS' CORONAVIRUS WARNINGS

Districts employing teachers in high-need and rural schools are slated to receive the higher values in those funding ranges.

“We are excited because the Teacher Incentive Allotment will be a recruiting tool for us to utilize as a small, rural, high-poverty district,” said Rebecca Bain, superintendent of the Fruitvale Independent School District. “Where teacher salaries are concerned, it can be difficult for a small district to compete with larger districts in regard to salary, even though our district is a wonderful place to work.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The TIA funding also aims to keep teachers in the classroom when they could otherwise move into administration roles, which traditionally pay better than teaching jobs, San Antonio-based KSAT reported.