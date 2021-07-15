Texas SWAT leader killed, three other officers injured during standoff

One law enforcement officer was killed and three others were injured during an ongoing standoff with a barricaded individual about 30 miles west of Lubbock, Texas, police said.

The Lubbock SWAT team responded to the scene along with officers from the Levelland Police Department and Hockley County Sheriff's Office.

Three of the injured officers were transported to a hospital in Lubbock and one was treated at a Levelland hospital.

Sgt. Josh Bartlett, the leader of the SWAT team for the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, died from his injuries at the Lubbock hospital, according to the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas. Two other police officers are in critical condition.

Gunfire was heard at the scene around 3:00 p.m. and then again around 6:00 p.m., KCBD reported.

"Shots are being fired in all directions," someone at the scene told KCBD.

Authorities urged the public to stay clear of the area in Levelland, saying that "driving around aimlessly for curiosity hinders the police movements."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.