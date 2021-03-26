Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas state trooper shot near Mexia, report says

The trooper’s medical condition was not immediately known

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A Texas state trooper was shot Friday evening near Mexia in Limestone County, according to a report.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were seen in the area soon after the gunfire, a reporter with KBTX-TV of Bryan, Texas, posted on Twitter. A pickup truck was seen parked in the area as well, other reports said.

The trooper’s medical condition was not immediately known and it was unclear if any suspects had been apprehended.

The shooting occurred along Highway 84, KWTX-TV of Waco reported.

Mexia is about 85.5 miles south of downtown Dallas and about 42 miles east of Waco.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

