Texas deputy dies days after shooting, cops want suspect charged with capital murder

A sheriff's deputy who was shot Friday in West Texas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputy Peter Herrera's death was confirmed by the El Paso County Sheriff's office in a statement on Facebook.

"We ask for your continued prayers and support for Deputy Herrera, his wife, his family and friends during their time of need," the statement read. No further details were released.

Herrera was conducting a routine traffic stop early Friday morning in San Elizario -- about 25 miles southeast of El Paso -- when a man in the vehicle opened fire, striking Herrera multiple times, authorities said.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Flores said Herrera did not return fire and the shooter fled on foot along with a female passenger. Deputies found the pair hiding in a tool shed a few blocks away from where the deputy was shot, Flores said.

The suspected gunman, Facundo Chavez, 27, remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail on an attempted capital murder charge.

Sheriff Richard Wiles said Chavez's charge will be upgraded to capital murder and added that he will request the death penalty, the El Paso Times reported.

Authorities said the woman who was with Chavez had cooperated with authorities and was later released from custody. Their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

Authorities had said on Friday that they expected Herrera to survive the shooting because he was wearing a protective vest. Over the weekend, Herrera was listed in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery and was recovering in an area hospital. A Facebook fundraising campaign had been set up for Herrera Friday afternoon.

