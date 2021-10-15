Texas Senate passes bill requiring students to play on sports teams corresponding with biological sex

The Texas Senate passed legislation Friday that requires students to compete on school sports teams that correspond with the biological sex listed on their birth certificate.

House Bill 25, which passed the Texas House of Representatives by a vote of 76-54 on Thursday, was introduced by Republican state Rep. Valoree Swanson and heads next to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The only modified birth certificate allowed is that which has been amended "to correct a clerical error," according to the bill.

"This is all about girls and protecting them in our [University Interscholastic League] sports," Swanson said in support of her bill, according to CBS News. "I'm excited that we have the opportunity today to stand up for our daughters, granddaughters, and all our Texas girls."

Human Rights Campaign Texas State Director Rebecca Marques denounced the bill after the Texas House passed it, saying, "Texas legislators seem to take pride in passing discriminatory bills without any concern for the impact on Texans and the state’s growing negative national reputation."

"Transgender young people deserve the opportunity to play sports with their friends like any kid," Marques added, going on to allege that, "Texas legislators are putting the second-largest LGBTQ+ population in the country at significant health and safety risk.

"Radical policies like the anti-transgender sports ban bill that target children for no reason other than to score political points, making the state less safe and desirable for families to live and work, putting businesses in the state at a competitive disadvantage," Marques continued.