Texas
Published

Texas sees multiple tornadoes touch down as severe weather rips through

Tornado warning in effect for Texas panhandle until 10 p.m.

By Paul Best | Fox News
Multiple tornados touched down in northwest Texas Saturday afternoon amid severe thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the Texas panhandle until 10 p.m. CST. 

The National Weather Service warned Texans to stay inside and seek shelter. 

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," the National Weather Service said. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

A tornado near Palo Duro Canyon just south of Amarillo was unleashing 80-85 miles per hour winds around 3:11 p.m.

Large hail and severe winds are a threat to the Texas panhandle as well. 

