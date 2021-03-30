Texas Rangers save 6-month-old baby thrown from raft into Rio Grande River

The South Texas Special Operations Group of the Texas Rangers saved a six-month-old baby who was tossed from a raft in the Rio Grande River this month.

The child's mother had her leg broken when she was assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The South Texas Special Operations Group, which was assisting Border Patrol near the town of Roma at the time, frequently carries out missions along the Texas-Mexico border to deter and detect crime.

Thousands of children and families have attempted to cross the Southern border in recent weeks, leading to overcrowded facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration allowed reporters from the Associated Press and CBS to enter the main border detention facility for migrant children in Donna, Texas, on Tuesday.

More than 4,100 people are being held there, 3,400 of them children who are housed in eight pods separated by plastic dividers.

Pictures of the facility show countless masked children laying on mats with foil blankets.

Oscar Escamilla, acting executive officer of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley, told the Associated Press that 250 to 300 children enter the facility daily.

One 17-year-old mother had her newborn baby at the facility Tuesday. Another 3-year-old was being cared for by her 11-year-old brother.

The Department of Health and Human Services is currently working to open facilities in cities throughout Texas to manage the large influx of children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.