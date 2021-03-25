'Never seen it at this level': Texas rancher forced to defend home after migrants enter property

A Texas ranch owner, John Sewell, said Thursday that he has "never seen" a migrant surge as serious as the one that has developed in recent months under the Biden administration, after defending his home from 12 migrants.

TEXAS RANCHER ON BORDER CRISIS: IT’S TIME TO ‘LET PEOPLE SEE WHAT IT’S REALLY LIKE DOWN HERE’

JOHN SEWELL: "I’ve been [in Texas] for about 25 years so I’ve seen this under many administrations, I’ve seen lots of trouble. But I’ve never seen it at this level and I’ve never seen it with this quality of people.

[The migrants] are more confrontational. They have something to lose. I don’t know if it’s because of human smuggling. You know my problem is I’m 40 miles from the border. So, it’s not like I’m sitting at the edge of the border and all these people are coming across the river to me.

The smugglers are bringing them here, dropping them off and they’re coming through my property and that in turn has caused lots of heartache for us. Not to mention they’re tearing down our fences, they’re coming to our houses at night. I have a daughter I won’t let walk on the driveway to jog or exercise because of this without having a dog with her. We’re kind of being left down here and the Border Patrol, their hands are tied."

