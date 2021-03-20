Texas police officer prays for homeless woman

When police officers in Arlington, Texas, asked a homeless woman if they could do "anything" for her, she replied, "I just need a prayer."

So they did just that.

"Oh, we can hook you up with that," Officer Cory Urlacher said before leading a prayer for the woman, who was living out of her car, with fellow officers Leonard Moon and Dominque Baker.

"I ask that you bless her in ways that are unknown to me and help her grow financially and be taken care of and be blessed by you every single day," the officer said in his prayer.

Urlacher was patrolling his beat area on March 5 when he noticed a vehicle with an unreadable paper tag and made a traffic stop, Arlington PD Media Coordinator Tim Ciesco told Fox News.

"The woman driving the vehicle told him she was working on getting the tag situation fixed and explained that she was in a transitionary period in her life. It became very clear to Officer Urlacher that she was living out of her vehicle – and so as you hear in his body cam video, he tells her he’s not concerned about a paper tag," Ciesco said.

Urlacher's primary concern is getting bad people off the streets and doing when he can to help his community.

The Arlington Police Department has a weekly video series called "APD Body Worn Camera of the Week" that aims to highlight positive encounters between civilians and police officers that happen "on a regular basis," the Department told Fox News.

"So we featured this particular body cam video this week," Arlington PD Media Coordinator Tim Ciesco said.

Police also connected the woman to housing and food resources.