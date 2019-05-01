Texas police officer charged with criminally negligent homicide in traffic-stop shooting

A Texas police officer was indicted on Wednesday after he fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop last year.

Arlington Officer Bau Tran was charged with criminally negligent homicide after O'Shae Terry, 24, was killed in the Dallas suburb of Tarrant County on Sept. 1.

WHITE DALLAS COP WHO KILLED BLACK NEIGHBOR AFTER MISTAKENLY ENTERING HIS APARTMENT TOLD 911: 'I'M GOING TO LOSE MY JOB'

Body camera footage of the shooting, released a week after the incident, showed Tran grab the passenger-side window of the vehicle Terry was driving, which began to roll off.

Tran was then seen aiming his gun into the vehicle before a shot rang out.

The Arlington Police Department said that the officer fired his gun when Terry drove away from the traffic stop, Fox affiliate KDFW reported. Investigators claimed a handgun and drugs were found in the SUV Terry was driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Criminal indictments for cops are incredibly rare from Tarrant County,” Attorney Lee Merritt, a representative for Terry’s family, told the news outlet. “This is just a start but a step in the right direction. We will continue to fight.”

Tran was placed on restricted duty after the shooting, and on Wednesday was placed on leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.