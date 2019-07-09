Texas police find second set of human bones near park outside of Houston

Police in Texas are combing a park outside of Houston on Tuesday after finding human bones at an abandoned property just steps away from where another set of bones had been discovered during the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter that police once again have been called to Moncreif Park in Channelview after a volunteer search group recently “found bones at an abandoned property adjacent to the park.”

Those bones, like the ones found Sunday inside the park, were determined by a medical examiner to have come from a human, he added.

"There's access to the water. It's unknown if those bones, or a body at some point floated up," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told KHOU after the initial find this past weekend. "At this point, it's hard to tell. The bones appear to be fairly aged. They've been out here for a while, I would think."

A person walking inside the park Sunday first reported the human remains to police. Wolfford said those bones were laying on the grass.

Details about the subsequent discovery were not immediately available.