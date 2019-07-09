Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Texas police find second set of human bones near park outside of Houston

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Police in Texas are combing a park outside of Houston on Tuesday after finding human bones at an abandoned property just steps away from where another set of bones had been discovered during the weekend.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter that police once again have been called to Moncreif Park in Channelview after a volunteer search group recently “found bones at an abandoned property adjacent to the park.”

Those bones, like the ones found Sunday inside the park, were determined by a medical examiner to have come from a human, he added.

The Harris County Sheriff announced Tuesday that more human bones have been found near Moncrief Park in Channelview, outside of Houston, after bones were found inside the park over the weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff announced Tuesday that more human bones have been found near Moncrief Park in Channelview, outside of Houston, after bones were found inside the park over the weekend. (Google Maps)

"There's access to the water. It's unknown if those bones, or a body at some point floated up," Sgt. Dennis Wolfford told KHOU after the initial find this past weekend. "At this point, it's hard to tell. The bones appear to be fairly aged. They've been out here for a while, I would think."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A person walking inside the park Sunday first reported the human remains to police. Wolfford said those bones were laying on the grass.

Details about the subsequent discovery were not immediately available.