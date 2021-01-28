Texas police chief on leave amid alleged Facebook mistress drama

A Texas police chief has reportedly been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the City of Stinnett and amidst social media accusations regarding his allegedly duplicitous personal life.

In a statement posted to the Stinnett Facebook page on Wednesday, city manager Durk Downs said city officials were "aware of the current situation surrounding the Chief of Police Jason Collier."

"The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy," he wrote. "Chief Jason Collier has been placed on administrative leave while the city investigates possible violations of city employment policy."

"As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum," Downs concluded.

While the city did not specify what "violations" they were looking into regarding Collier, Stinnett Mayor Colin Locke confirmed that there was a "possible violation of city policy," according to MyHighPlains.com.

ABC7 Amarillo reported on Wednesday that the Stinnett Police Department Facebook page appears to have been either deactivated or deleted.

Fox News has reached out to the Stinnett Police Department, Collier and Downs for comment, but did not receive a response.

All of this comes as unsubstantiated allegations continue to swirl.

In a now-viral post, Amarillo woman Cecily Steinmetz alleged Collier had been "living a double/triple life" with a wife and multiple fiancées -- tagging the City of Stinnett Facebook page.

"I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night," she wrote. "He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town."

Steinmetz's post has tens of thousands of likes, comments and shares.

In addition, a Facebook Group called "Victims of Jason Collier" was created that now has more than 4,000 followers.

A 42-second video posted to the group appears to show Collier apologizing, though it remains unclear as to what he is apologizing for and to whom.

Collier, 41, was appointed chief in February 2020 after serving as a police sergeant with the Borger Police Department, according to KFDA.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet also reported Collier had received the State of Texas Medal of Valor following 21 years of law enforcement experience and that he was married with four children, as well as an ordained minister.

Neither the Stinnett Police Department nor the City of Stinnett has acknowledged these claims.