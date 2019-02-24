Texas police arrest 18-year-old in ambush-style murder of two brothers

Police officially charged an 18-year-old with capital murder Saturday in the ambush-style attack in Houston that killed two brothers and the search for more suspects is ongoing, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police say Marlon Valdez waited in an abandoned home last Thursday before firing down at the victims near the 12800 block of Eastbrook, picking them off "like deer." They say he was armed with a "high-powered rifle" and a neighbor described hearing 30 shots fired.

In the surveillance video obtained by ABC13, you can see people running away during the shooting, while others attempted to crawl to safety behind some vehicles.



The attack was a retaliation between two groups who wanted to settle a score from a previous night, said Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The two victims killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Josue Aguilar and 20-year-Maximo Aguilar, their mother told ABC13. The other two victims were sent to the hospital, where 23-year-old Julio Agular was listed in critical condition and underwent surgery. The other, an 18-year-old woman, was shot in the knee.

The investigation led police to their suspect in a residence about a mile from the shooting. In a video by ABC13, SWAT officers and Houston police surrounded the home with guns drawn and took extra precaution.

"We wanted all resources on hand to make sure if this goes down, no one gets injured," assistant chief Henry Gaw said.

A felony evasion warrant issued for Valdez allowed SWAT and Houston Police to apprehend him at his apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

After the shooting on Thursday, police mentioned their only leads were the results from forensics and a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

"No one's in custody, but I have high confidence that we're going to find this coward," Acevedo said Thursday evening. "We're looking for a black Tahoe. A black Tahoe is all we have so far, but I promise you, we're going to get them."