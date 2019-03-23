Texas pet owner dead, ‘attacked by her two pit bull terriers’: police

A Texas woman died on Saturday after she was “attacked by her two pit bull terriers,” police said.

Officers arrived at North O’Connor Road to help out the fire department, who was called to a veterinary facility about “reports of a woman in need of medical attention,” Irving Police said in a news release on Facebook.

The fatal encounter took place at the O’Connor Animal Hospital, Fox 4 News reported, citing police.

MAN RUNS INTO BURNING HOME TO SAVE DOG STUCK INSIDE, DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS

Employees at the facility said 33-year-old Johana Villafane seemed to have been hurt badly after getting attacked by the pair of dogs, authorities said.

The dogs continued to act aggressively even as staff and responders tried to jump in and help Villafane, according to police.

“Due to the dogs' continued aggression, an officer discharged his duty weapon striking and killing both dogs,” police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Villafane was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but ultimately did not survive, police said.

“The initial investigation revealed the dogs had been quarantined at the vet clinic for observation due to a recent biting,” the news release said. “The owner had come to the clinic to feed the dogs and was outside in an exercise area when the attack occurred.”