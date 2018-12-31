Texas pediatrician killed saving son from falling tree at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, family says

A woman from Texas was killed while shielding her son from a tree knocked down by high winds in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee last week, according to her family.

Laila Jiwani, 42, was hiking with her husband and three children on Porter Creek Trail on Thursday when the tree fell, park spokesman Mike Litterst told the Dallas Morning News.

Litterst said one of her children was injured. The spokesman said the 6-year-old was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In a Facebook post, since deleted, Jiwani’s husband Taufiq wrote that their son suffered a broken leg and superficial head injuries during a “simple/safe” hike, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Jiwani said doctors told him his wife — who the New York Post identified as a pediatrician at Cook Children’s Northside Neighborhood Clinic in Fort Worth — took most of the impact and saved her son.

He wrote that part of the tree “fell from the sky.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday in Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.