Texas nurse commended for saving motorcyclist after he wrecks at 70 mph

A nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances in east Texas was given a "Good Samaritan" award for her role in helping save a man's life who had just flown off his motorcycle at 70 mph last year.

Cortney Shelton, the nurse, met with John Zumbro for the first time since that May 2020 accident last week at the award ceremony.

Zumbro was on his way to visit his son at college in Tyer, Texas when he got into a wreck as he merged onto I-20, flying off his motorcycle into some high grass.

ARIZONA POLICE OFFICERS SAVE MAN FROM DROWNING AFTER HIS WHEELCHAIR TIPS OVER INTO CANAL

"I remember laying on the ground, terrible pain going throughout me. My hands were totally numb. My arms were numb. But the only thing about it, I couldn’t move my head left and right," he said in a video that was played at the ceremony.

"Someone had come and got on me and straddled my head with their knees and was keeping me from moving my head. It was a young lady, she said, ‘Please don’t move, you’ve gotten in a motorcycle wreck.' The calmness of her voice is what kept me from being so worried and scared."

That young lady was Courtney Shelton, who was on her way to visit family with her daughter, Kylie, when they saw the wreck happen, so she pulled over to help any way she could.

"Kylie saw him swerve off to the right and then go flying through the air. She said ‘no mom, stop, stop stop.’ The grass was two or three feet high. The motorcycle was hidden and he was hidden," Shelton told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "He flew quite a ways away from his motorcycle when I found him. He was on his back so I knew he had major injuries based on the distance he flew and the height he flew from my daughter’s description."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zumbro said the doctor told him that if his neck had moved the wrong way, he could have been paralyzed.

"The doctor said that I was very lucky I was not a quadriplegic," he said in the video at the ceremony. "The way it came together, it’s unexplainable. She was there at the right time, at the right point to find me. She’s one of the angels God sent down here."