Texas
Published

Texas nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 wounded

The shooting victim, Derrick Johnson, was pronounced deceased at the scene

By David Aaro | Fox News
At least one person was killed and five others injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Texas nightclub.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a fight broke out inside Visions Nightclub in Houston, where "several individuals produced firearms and began firing."

Authorities responded to the club at about 2 a.m. Derrick Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was shot in the head, but is expected to survive, officials told FOX 26 Houston. 

About a hundred people were attending a private party at the club when the fight broke out. 

Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO’s Homicide Division said there may have been multiple shooters. Firearms were recovered at the scene, Brown added.

At this time, no one has been charged in connection to the shooting. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, FOX 26 reported

