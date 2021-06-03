Texas newborn found dead in Houston porta potty

Texas deputies found a dead "full-term" newborn abandoned in a portable toilet in Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Workers called in the gruesome discovery around 11:30 a.m. on the 18000 block of Riverside Street in east Harris County, at a recreational swimming area along the San Jacinto River and near Highway 90, authorities said.

The portable toilet had last been emptied on Monday morning, HCSO Major Susan Cotter told local reporters in a televised news conference. A crew returned Thursday to empty it again and found the baby inside – with its umbilical cord still attached.

Investigators did not have information to release on a possible suspect and could not immediately determine the baby’s gender or ethnicity. The county medical examiner was headed to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

Texas has a Safe Haven law that states parents who are unable to care for children under two months old can legally hand them over to an employee at designated safe locations, including hospitals and fire departments. Parents who do so will not be prosecuted, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.