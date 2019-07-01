Texas ‘mudding’ double date ends in apparent murder-suicide: report

Two Texas men died early Sunday after a double date turned violent and apparently ended with a murder-suicide, a report said.

The identities of the men—both in their 30s—were not immediately released, but at some point during a “mudding” double date, the two men got into a heated argument that turned violent. They had been reportedly riding four-wheelers.

The victim tried to intervene in a fight between the shooter and his wife, ABC local reported. The shooter opened fire on the victim after he tried to secure a four-wheeler on his trailer, the report said.

The victim was found dead in a driveway, the report said. The gunman reportedly shot himself inside his home where he was found dead.