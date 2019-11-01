Texas mom kills three young children in apparent murder-suicide: police

A Texas woman fatally shot her three young children before turning the gun on herself a week after her divorce was finalized, reports say.

Ashley Auzenne, 39 and her three children -- Parrish Auzenne, 11, Eleanor Auzenne, 9, and Lincoln Auzenne, 7 -- were all found dead in their Deer Park home Tuesday morning after police responded to a welfare check at the residence on New Orleans Street.

Investigators also recovered a gun inside the home.

On Thursday, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the deaths appeared to be because of a murder/suicide with the “mother as the suspect.”

Police declined to comment further on the homicides but called it a “terrible crime.”

While a motive has not been released, a KTRK report pointed to court documents which revealed that Ashley and Murvin Auzenne Jr. had their divorced finalized the previous week.

Deer Park is a suburban city just 20 miles east of Houston.

