Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide
Published

Texas mom kills three young children in apparent murder-suicide: police

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 1 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Texas woman fatally shot her three young children before turning the gun on herself a week after her divorce was finalized, reports say.

Ashley Auzenne, 39 and her three children -- Parrish Auzenne, 11, Eleanor Auzenne, 9, and Lincoln Auzenne, 7 -- were all found dead in their Deer Park home Tuesday morning after police responded to a welfare check at the residence on New Orleans Street.

CALIFORNIA HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 4 DEAD

Ashley Auzenne, 39, Parrish Auzenne, 11, Eleanor Auzenne, 9, and Lincoln Auzenne, 7, were all found dead in their Deer Park home on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Auzenne, 39, Parrish Auzenne, 11, Eleanor Auzenne, 9, and Lincoln Auzenne, 7, were all found dead in their Deer Park home on Tuesday morning. (Facebook)

Investigators also recovered a gun inside the home.

On Thursday, the Harris County Medical Examiner’s office ruled that the deaths appeared to be because of a murder/suicide with the “mother as the suspect.”

Police declined to comment further on the homicides but called it a “terrible crime.”

While a motive has not been released, a KTRK report pointed to court documents which revealed that Ashley and Murvin Auzenne Jr. had their divorced finalized the previous week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Deer Park is a suburban city just 20 miles east of Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.