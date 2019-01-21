Body found in Texas believed to be missing mom Emily Wade, police say

A woman who was reported missing earlier this month after visiting a friend's house in Texas is believed to have been found dead, police said.

A body with the description of Emily Wade, 38, was discovered late Monday morning by search volunteers "in a creek bed that was known to be flooding on the night" of her disappearance, the Ennis Police Department wrote on Facebook.

TEXAS MOTHER MISSING AFTER WATCHING MOVIE AT CO-WORKER'S HOME, POLICE SAY

Wade, of Ennis, was last seen by family members around 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. She went to a Chili's co-worker's home to watch a movie and left around 8:30 p.m., her mother, Shirley Wade, previously said.

It was unlike Wade to suddenly disappear, Shirley Wade told Fox affiliate KDFW at the time. Her daughter "said she'd be gone a couple hours and I believed her. And I still believe she was planning on coming on home."

Her brother, Chad Wade, told the news station he believed his sister was abducted, or that her car was stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators reportedly cleared Wade's mother, the co-worker with whom she watched a movie with, and her ex-boyfriend and the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Jared Jones, in her disappearance.

Police said the body will be positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, where a cause of death will also be determined.