Texas mom erupts at school board over 'anal sex' passage in middle schoolers' book

A Texas school district has removed a book from schools after an irate mother read aloud an excerpt about anal sex during last week’s board meeting.

Kara Bell, a former school board candidate at Lake Travis Independent School District, read a sexually explicit passage from "Out of Darkness" by Ashley Hope Pérez, which she said could be found in at least two district middle schools.

SOUTH CAROLINA TEACHER CRITICIZES 'HURT FEELINGS' OF NON-WHITE STUDENTS, THEY DEMAND HIS REMOVAL

"Take her out back, we boys figured, then hand on the titties, put it in her cornbox, put it in her cornhole, grab a hold of that braid, rub that calico," Bell recited to the board Wednesday night. "You can find that on page 39 of the book called, 'Out of Darkness,' which you can find at Hudson Bend Middle School and Bee Cave Middle School."

"I do not want my children to learn about anal sex in middle school," said Bell, raising her voice before her mic was cut off. "You are not public health officials. You are supposed to be educating our children."

Bell unsuccessfully ran for the same school board earlier this year. She made local headlines in April after she was given an assault citation following a mask dispute with an employee at a Nordstrom Rack in Austin.

She did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A spokesman for Lake Travis ISD provided a statement to Fox News saying "Out of Darkness" has since been removed from school libraries and is currently undergoing a review.

"A district possesses significant discretion to determine the content of its school libraries," said the spokesman, citing school board policy. "A district must, however, exercise its discretion in a manner consistent with the First Amendment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A district shall not remove materials from a library for the purpose of denying students access to ideas with which the district disagrees," he continued. "A district may remove materials, because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the books in question."

The district is "presently researching how this particular title was introduced into our schools," the spokesman added. He did not say how long a review was expected to take.